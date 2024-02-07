Man on Trial for Dangerous Driving Pleads Guilty to Leaving Scene in Cork

Bohdan Bezverkhyi, a 33-year-old man hailing from Ballinhassig, Co Cork, stands in the dock of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, facing the grave charge of dangerous driving causing the death of renowned GAA broadcaster, Paudie Palmer. Bezverkhyi, a Ukrainian national, has pleaded not guilty to this charge, though admitting guilt to other related offences, notably leaving the scene of the accident.

Text Messages Unveil Bezverkhyi's Inner Turmoil

As the trial proceeds, translated text messages from Russian to English reveal Bezverkhyi's state of mind following the fatal incident. In these messages, Bezverkhyi voices his guilt and confusion, unsure of what course of action to adopt post-accident. These admittances, however, do not equate to a confession of dangerous driving, as pointed out by his defence counsel.

Gruesome Details Emerge in Court

Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Margaret Bolster paints a grim picture of the injuries sustained by Mr. Palmer. Testifying in court, Dr. Bolster outlines the traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries that led to Mr. Palmer's tragic demise. The high-speed collision near his residence is said to be the cause of these fatal injuries. The defence, however, brings to light the fact that Mr. Palmer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, which could have amplified the severity of his injuries.

Additional Charges Admitted by Bezverkhyi

As the trial unfolds, Bezverkhyi pleads guilty to additional charges linked to dangerous driving on a separate occasion. Charges also include failing to offer assistance, failing to remain at the scene, failing to report the incident, and failing to stop. The accused's cooperation during questioning is acknowledged by Detective Garda Manus O’Donnell, who is part of the investigation.

The case, presided over by Judge Colin Daly, stands adjourned until the following Tuesday, leaving a city in anticipation and a man's fate hanging in the balance.