Man Carries Crucifix in 20km Puttinu Cares Walk, Raising €92,500 for Cancer Support

At the stroke of midnight on Friday, Mellieħa became a hub of philanthropy and community spirit as thousands gathered for the 19th edition of the Puttinu Cares Good Friday walk. Among the participants was Tony Farrugia, who notably carried a full-sized crucifix for the entire 20km journey, symbolizing not just a personal challenge but a profound act of solidarity with cancer patients supported by Puttinu Cares.

Advertisment

Unwavering Support and Solidarity

The annual event saw a diverse crowd walking, jogging, and cycling from Mellieħa through various towns, concluding at the Floriana Granaries. Each participant contributed a €10 donation at the outset, culminating in an impressive total of €92,500 raised by Friday afternoon. The initiative, now a significant cultural and charitable event, not only brings the community together but also vital funds for Puttinu Cares, an organization dedicated to providing financial and logistical support to Maltese cancer patients seeking treatment abroad.

A Testament to Community Strength

Advertisment

Since its inception in 2004, the walk has grown in size and significance, becoming a key event in Malta's Easter celebrations. Originally inspired by Joe Vella's desire to support his son-in-law during cancer treatment, the walk exemplifies the power of community and the impact of collective action. Tony Farrugia's decision to carry a crucifix throughout the walk this year highlighted the event's emotional depth and the personal stories interwoven with its cause, drawing widespread attention and admiration.

Continuing the Mission

Following the completion of the walk, a marathon broadcast began, extending the opportunity for donations and further demonstrating the community's commitment to supporting Puttinu Cares. The broadcast, covering all local television stations, aims to build on the funds raised during the walk, ensuring ongoing support for cancer patients and their families. This year's efforts are a reminder of the enduring strength and generosity of the Maltese community, united in the face of adversity.

The Puttinu Cares Good Friday walk and the subsequent marathon broadcast stand as powerful examples of what can be achieved when a community comes together for a cause. Tony Farrugia and thousands of others have not only raised significant funds but also sent a strong message of hope and solidarity to those battling cancer. As the event continues to grow, it promises to keep lighting a path of support and compassion for many years to come.