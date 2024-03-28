Maltese Youth Unhappiness Linked to High Cost of Living, Property Prices

Recent findings from the annual World Happiness Report reveal that Maltese individuals under 30 are significantly less content compared to their European counterparts, attributing their dissatisfaction to a variety of socio-economic pressures. Francesca Bianchi and Kat Bonello, students from the University of Malta, express their concerns over exorbitant living expenses and unaffordable property prices, highlighting a pervasive sense of financial insecurity among the youth. The report positions Malta at 57th globally for youth happiness, trailing behind all EU member states, with young residents rating their happiness at an average of 6.45 out of 10.

Financial Strain and Housing Crisis

Despite receiving a monthly stipend, Maltese students like Courtney, a 19-year-old at MCAST, find themselves juggling part-time jobs alongside their studies to cope with the rising cost of living. The gap between wages and housing costs has widened significantly, pushing young people towards a dilemma of either staying with their parents until marriage or facing financial instability. This situation has prompted some, including Courtney, to consider relocation as a viable solution to an increasingly unaffordable lifestyle in Malta.

Diminishing Job Prospects and Environmental Concerns

Nick Zammit, a psychology student, voices his apprehension regarding economic instability and limited career opportunities outside the gaming industry. Additionally, environmental degradation and rampant construction have compounded the disillusionment among the youth, with law student Andrew Drago fearing for the ecological inheritance of his generation. However, some like Zach, a sports student at MCAST, argue for a more development-friendly perspective, seeing value in modern projects like Mercury Towers.

Seeking Solutions Amidst Growing Discontent

While the majority of students express a desire to leave Malta in search of better opportunities, there remains a resilient contingent committed to enacting change within their homeland. Proposals for improvement include more affordable entertainment options, enhanced wages, and the creation of green spaces to mitigate the environmental impact. Kat and Francesca emphasize the importance of collective action in addressing the root causes of youth unhappiness, urging their peers to contribute towards making Malta a better place for future generations.

As young Maltese continue to grapple with these challenges, the need for comprehensive policy reforms and community-driven initiatives becomes increasingly apparent. Addressing the concerns of the youth is not only crucial for improving their immediate well-being but also for ensuring the long-term prosperity and happiness of the entire nation.