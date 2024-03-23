Maltese College Students Triumph at AI and Robotics Rome Cup 2024

The AI and Robotics Rome Cup 2024 witnessed an unprecedented victory for Maltese secondary school students from Savio College, as they dominated the competition by securing gold, silver, and bronze medals. Held from Wednesday to Friday, this international event attracted talent from across the globe, highlighting the prowess and potential of young innovators in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics.

Advertisment

From Preparation to Podium

Under the guidance of their mentor, Charles Axisa, a dedicated Computing and Robotics teacher, the students embarked on a journey of determination and innovation since October. Their robots, named Dave, Philip, and Luca, were meticulously designed to navigate a challenging obstacle course autonomously, showcasing their ability to adapt and perform under pressure. The competition's Rescue Line event tested the robots' capabilities in identifying and rescuing 'victims' within a simulated disaster scenario, a task that the Savio College teams excelled in, outperforming 23 competing teams.

International Recognition and Pride

Advertisment

The achievement of Savio College's students was not just a victory for the school but also a moment of national pride as they were the sole representatives from Malta. Their success on an international stage, as evidenced by their sweep of the top three positions, underscores the importance of nurturing talent and investing in STEM education. The celebration of their victory was further amplified by the recognition from Roma Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, adding a layer of prestige to their accomplishment.

Looking Toward the Future

This remarkable achievement by the young Maltese students serves as an inspiration to their peers and a testament to the potential within the realm of STEM. As the world continues to evolve, the skills demonstrated by these students in robotics and artificial intelligence will become increasingly crucial. Their success in Rome not only sets a high standard for future participants but also highlights the critical role of innovative education in shaping the problem-solvers and leaders of tomorrow.