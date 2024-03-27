Maltese Blood Sausage Revival: Mazzit Back in Business with New EU-Compliant Facility

After nearly two decades of absence, traditional Maltese blood sausage, mazzit, is making a triumphant return, thanks to a new facility that aligns with European Union sanitary regulations. Samuel Mangion, a local producer with a 200-year family history of making mazzit, and Stefan Cachia, director of the Marsa slaughterhouse, are at the forefront of this revival. The initiative not only preserves a cherished culinary tradition but also opens new markets for this unique delicacy.

Historical Significance and Modern Adaptations

The tradition of making mazzit dates back to at least the 1750s, with recipes suggesting an even older origin. The recent installation of EU-compliant equipment at the Marsa slaughterhouse has enabled the sanitary collection of blood, a key ingredient in mazzit, allowing butchers to resume production. This revival is significant, as it re-introduces a traditional food item that had been lost to stringent EU regulations since Malta's accession in 2004.

Reviving Tradition Through Innovation

The new facility within the slaughterhouse allows producers to book slots to make mazzit using their own recipes and ingredients, with blood and casings provided by the slaughterhouse. This innovative approach ensures that production meets EU sanitary standards while maintaining the traditional aspects of mazzit making. Mangion, utilizing this facility, highlights the diverse ingredients that can be included, from onions and herbs to almonds and chocolate, underscoring the personalized nature of each batch.

Future Prospects: Geographical Indication and Cultural Preservation

The 'Mazzit Stakeholders Group' is seeking to secure a protected geographical indication (PGI) status from the EU for mazzit, which would recognize its unique cultural and historical significance to Malta. This move could further boost its revival and ensure its preservation for future generations. The re-introduction of mazzit to Maltese and potentially international markets speaks volumes about the importance of preserving culinary heritage while adhering to modern standards.