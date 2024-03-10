Malta Sees Surge in Botched Lip Fillers: Urgent Call for Regulated Med-Aesthetic Practices

Unregulated aesthetic procedures, particularly lip fillers, are leading to an increasing number of botched interventions in Malta, causing concern among medical professionals and the general public. Dr. Joanna Delia, a prominent figure in the field of medical aesthetics, has raised the alarm on this pressing issue. She emphasizes the critical need for awareness and regulation to protect individuals seeking such treatments.

The Alarming Rise of Botched Procedures

During a recent health and well-being expo, Dr. Delia revealed her clinic's experience with up to eight daily cases of botched lip fillers. She attributed this worrying trend to the proliferation of non-regulated and substandard services flooding the market. Delia stressed the importance of choosing practitioners who are not only medically qualified but also properly trained in the specific treatments they offer. According to European Healthcare Standards, only medical doctors authorized to practice medicine autonomously should perform such procedures, underpinned by the right skills, products, and dosages.

Addressing the Underlying Issues

Delia's concerns extend beyond the immediate physical repercussions of these botched procedures. She highlighted the profound impact on individuals' self-esteem and mental health. In some cases, clients seeking corrective treatments included victims of domestic violence, bearing not only the physical scars of their abuse but also the added trauma of unsuccessful aesthetic interventions. The call for regulation is not just about ensuring physical safety, but also about supporting victims' psychological recovery and self-image restoration.

Shifting Focus Towards Comprehensive Health

The expo also served as a platform for broader discussions on health and well-being, including the importance of brain health. Psychologist Cher Engerer underscored the necessity of prioritizing brain function for overall well-being, advocating for a holistic approach to health that encompasses mental exercises, proper nutrition, and emotional well-being. Engerer's message reinforces the expo's overarching theme: the interconnectivity of physical appearance and mental health, and the vital role of informed, regulated care in supporting both.

The increasing cases of botched lip fillers in Malta spotlight a significant public health issue, underscoring the urgent need for stricter regulations and public education on the risks of unregulated aesthetic procedures. As professionals and survivors advocate for change, it becomes clear that the path to safety and well-being lies not only in regulatory reform but also in a broader cultural shift towards valuing and prioritizing comprehensive, holistic health care.