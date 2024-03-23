Malta Heritage Watchdog Opposes Carlo Stivala's Sliema High-Rise Hotel Plans

Malta's heritage guardian, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH), is raising significant concerns over ambitious plans by developer Carlo Stivala. Stivala's proposal involves erecting two towering hotels in the heart of Sliema's Urban Conservation Area, sparking a heated debate about the balance between development and historical preservation.

Historical Integrity at Risk

At the center of the controversy are two proposed developments by Stivala: a 15-storey tower designed to replace a building that currently accommodates a Labour Party club at the intersection with Triq San Vincenz, and a 16-storey tower planned for a site nestled between the Sliema seafront and Triq il-Lunzjata. Both projects aim to transform the existing structures into modern hotel facilities, a move that the SCH argues would severely disrupt the area's architectural harmony. The Superintendence's objections stem from concerns over the "massive multi-storey structure" that would not only tower significantly higher than the adjacent buildings but also, in their view, compromise the historical essence of the 19th-century residences that currently occupy these sites.

Visual and Cultural Impact Concerns

The SCH's objections are underpinned by a visual impact assessment that highlights the detrimental effects these developments could have on the Sliema Ferries area and its surrounding residential streets. The assessment reveals "adverse major impacts" on six of the 13 evaluated vantage points, with a "moderate to major impact" on one point and "moderate impacts" on two others. The watchdog is particularly troubled by the potential increase in height, the creation of high blank party walls, and the use of very contemporary materials that would starkly contrast with the traditional aesthetic of the Urban Conservation Area.

Community and Future Considerations

This clash between modern development and heritage preservation encapsulates a broader debate taking place across Malta. As the island grapples with the pressures of urbanization and tourism, the challenge of safeguarding its cultural and architectural heritage becomes increasingly complex. The SCH's objections to Stivala's Sliema high-rise plans reflect a growing concern among conservationists and community members about the irreversible impact that such developments could have on Malta's historical identity. As the planning process advances, the fate of Sliema's skyline hangs in the balance, prompting a critical examination of how the island values and protects its past amidst the push for progress.