Malta Aviation Museum Visitor Drop: Roadworks & Pandemic Turbulence

Visitors to the Malta Aviation Museum, already reeling from the pandemic's impact, are now navigating the added challenge of extensive roadworks. Ray Polidano, the museum's director general, spoke to Times of Malta about the adversity faced in recent times, highlighting a significant 30% drop in footfall attributed to the ongoing construction endeavors. Located at the historic Royal Air Force airfield in Ta’ Qali, the museum stands as a custodian of Malta's rich aviation heritage, offering an immersive journey through collections of helicopters, aviation memorabilia, and airfield ground equipment.

Struggling Through Pandemic and Roadworks

The Malta Aviation Museum, a beacon for aviation history enthusiasts, faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, leading to temporary closures. As the world began to emerge from the shadows of COVID-19, the museum hoped for a resurgence of visitors. However, the road to recovery is now marred by roadworks, including a one-way system and disruptions caused by Enemalta's underground cable installations, further deterring potential visitors. The absence of hop-on hop-off buses, previously a reliable source of museum foot traffic, exacerbates the situation.

Preserving Aviation History Against Odds

Polidano emphasizes the museum's crucial role in preserving Malta's aviation history, despite its small size. The ongoing roadworks have not only made access difficult but have also led to the temporary closure of nearby bus stops, complicating visits for those relying on public transport. The museum's team is in talks with contractors, hopeful for the works to conclude by May, aiming to welcome more visitors in the summer months.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

The Malta Aviation Museum, nestled within three expansive hangars, continues to offer a unique glimpse into the island's aviation past, despite the hurdles of the present. As the museum navigates through these challenging times, it looks forward to a brighter future, where it can once again thrive as a hub for aviation enthusiasts and history buffs alike. The completion of roadworks and the return of accessible transportation options are eagerly anticipated, promising a revival in visitor numbers and ongoing preservation of Malta's aviation legacy.