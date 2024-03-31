Major Rooke Site Development Gets Green Light with Revised Plans, Monument Plaza Approved

On 27th March 2024, the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) granted outline planning permission for a significant redevelopment project at the former HMS Rooke site, alongside full planning permission for Monument Plaza and Monument Place. This decision marks a pivotal moment for the area's transformation, emphasizing a harmonious blend of residential, commercial, and leisure facilities designed to enhance community living and environmental sustainability.

Advertisment

Revamped Plans for Rooke Site Draw Approval

Carlton Properties, the developer behind the Rooke site project, presented revised plans that notably include a more gradual increase in building height from street level and a 45% reduction in parking spaces. The redesign aims to better integrate the development with its surroundings and promote a pedestrian-friendly environment. Among the most distinctive features of the new proposal is the delineation and exposure of the Number Four dock, set to be transformed into a tropical garden and communal area, a move that has been met with enthusiasm from DPC members and heritage advocates alike.

Monument Plaza Moves Forward Amidst Heritage Concerns

Advertisment

Simultaneously, the DPC granted full planning permission for the Monument Plaza and Monument Place projects, following a period of negotiations between the developer and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Concerns had been raised about the impact of the development on the cross of sacrifice monument, but an agreement has been reached that satisfies all parties. This development is not just about adding to the city's skyline; it's about creating a space that respects Gibraltar's rich history while providing modern amenities. The addition of a pickleball court in place of the initially proposed padel courts represents a minor yet significant change, reflecting the developers' flexibility and commitment to community engagement.

Environmental and Community Considerations at the Forefront

As these projects gain momentum, the emphasis on incorporating passive environmental measures and ensuring the provision of green spaces has been highlighted by the developers. This approach underlines a growing trend in urban development that prioritizes sustainability and the well-being of residents. The DPC's decision to approve these projects, despite some concerns, signals a collective vision for a revitalized Gibraltar that respects its past while boldly stepping into the future.

As Gibraltar stands on the cusp of witnessing the transformation of the Rooke site into a vibrant mixed-use development, the community awaits the realization of a project that promises to redefine the area's landscape. With a focus on sustainability, heritage preservation, and modern living, the redevelopment could set a new benchmark for urban projects in Gibraltar. Only time will reveal the full impact of these developments, but the approval by the DPC is a clear indication of the exciting changes ahead for Gibraltar's urban fabric.