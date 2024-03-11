Macron's Coalition Launches EU Parliament Campaign Amid Ukraine Support Debate

French President Emmanuel Macron's coalition was due on Saturday, March 9, to launch its campaign for European Parliament elections in the northern city of Lille, aiming to counter the rising far-right and emphasize support for Ukraine. This event marks a pivotal moment against the backdrop of the European elections, perceived as crucial ahead of France's 2027 presidential race, with Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National (RN) leading in polls.

Advertisment

Rallying for Europe and Ukraine

The campaign's central theme pivots on bolstering support for Ukraine, amidst the ongoing conflict at Europe's doorstep. Macron, stepping into the fray at a later stage, has directed his ministers to vigorously oppose the RN, framing Le Pen's party as allies of Russia. Valérie Hayer, leading Macron's campaign, emphasizes Europe's unity and resilience against the far-right's Russian affiliations.

Far-Right's Counter Narrative

Advertisment

On the other side, Jordan Bardella, leading the RN's European campaign, spotlighted immigration as the party's central issue during its kickoff in Marseille. The far-right narrative also critiques Macron's staunch stance on Ukraine, warning against potential military escalations with Russia.

Implications for the European Project

This electoral campaign unfolds amid a broader discourse on the European Union's role and unity in facing external threats, notably from Russia. The emphasis on support for Ukraine not only delineates political fault lines within France but also signals the EU's strategic positioning and solidarity in turbulent times. The outcome of this electoral battle may very well shape the future trajectory of Europe's political landscape and its collective security ethos.