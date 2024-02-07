Luxembourg City Launches Exhibition to Fight Female Genital Mutilation

To increase awareness on the pressing issue of female genital mutilation (FGM), the College of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Luxembourg, in partnership with the aid and development NGO PADEM and its local ally JED, inaugurated an exhibition on February 6, 2024. This event was strategically planned to coincide with the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, a global observance endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly.

Focusing on Education and Awareness

Located at the Place de Strasbourg, the exhibition is a thoughtful initiative by the City of Luxembourg's advisory committee for equal opportunities. It comprises a series of educational panels, poignant photographs, and moving testimonies, all aimed at shedding light on the detrimental effects of FGM on women's physical and mental health.

The Struggle to Eradicate FGM

Magali Getrey, the founder of PADEM, spoke at the event, emphasizing the intricate reasons behind FGM, including tradition and religious beliefs. She underscored the complexity of altering the mindset of communities where FGM is rampant. According to global statistics, FGM affects an estimated 200 million girls and women worldwide, with a significant demographic present in the European Union. Shockingly, even in Luxembourg, an estimated 650 women and girls have been affected by this practice.

The exhibition, open until April 11, 2024, is part of a larger initiative to fight against discrimination and sexual violence directed towards children and women. By promoting education and awareness, the organizers hope to initiate a change in societal attitudes and practices. For further information, interested parties can visit PADEM's website.