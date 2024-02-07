Luck, Leisure, and the Casino: Unveiling the Transformation of Gambling in 19th Century Europe

The history of casinos and gambling throughout Europe, particularly in the 19th century, has been the focus of a new book by Jared Poley, chair of the history department at Georgia State University. Titled 'Luck, Leisure, and the Casino in Nineteenth-Century Europe: A Cultural History of Gambling', Poley's work delves into the transformative era for casinos, specifically in the Rhineland region of Germany.

Advertisment

A Shift in the Gambling Landscape

With France putting a ban on gambling in 1830, casinos found their new home in the Rhineland. These establishments swiftly transitioned from ordinary venues to luxurious spaces, radiating exclusivity and functioning as an oasis distinct from ordinary life. This metamorphosis was fueled by the intersection of leisure, health, and wellness with gambling—a change made possible by the advent of railroads and the birth of a new form of tourism.

Roulette and the Evolution of Socialization

Advertisment

The invention of roulette introduced a new dynamic in casinos, transforming the way people socialized. Instead of betting against each other, individuals began wagering against the house. Casinos started to evolve into full-fledged entertainment hubs, offering more than just games of chance. However, this shift was not without its shadows. The new casino experience led to a change in the perception of gambling addiction—it began to be recognized as a disease rather than a sin, leading to the development of a new lexicon to describe what was seen as a malady.

Survival and Relocation of Casinos

Despite subsequent prohibitions on gambling, such as the one enforced in the Rhineland following the establishment of the German empire, casinos managed to survive and relocate. Monaco became a notable new home for these establishments. The template for casinos defined in the 19th century continues to hold relevance today, with offerings of high-end food, social opportunities, and cultural events like operas. Today, these have been replaced by shows like Cirque du Soleil.

Poley began working on this book during the COVID-19 pandemic, using leftover research from his previous book on the history of greed. His work offers a deep dive into the evolution of casinos, shedding light on the intricate relationship between gambling, society, and cultural change.