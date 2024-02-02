Local GPs Take on the 2024 Monte Carlo Historic Rally

The 2024 Monte Carlo Historic Rally, a prestigious vintage car race, witnessed an interesting ensemble of participants, among them two local GPs from Castle Douglas, Dr Neil Oliver and Dr Alastair Gair. The pair navigated the challenging course in their classic 1968 Volvo 123 GT, not just for the thrill of the race but also to raise funds for the Anne Rowling Clinic, a renowned neurology research centre.

An Exciting Route

The adrenaline-pumping race flagged off in Glasgow before leading the competitors through the picturesque landscapes of Dumfries and Gretna. The route then continued towards Penrith, eventually crossing the English Channel to reach Calais. The journey was not just about speed, but also about the skill to handle vintage cars on long routes, making it an ultimate test of endurance and driving finesse.

Notable Participants

Another noteworthy entry was a 1966 Volvo Amazon, driven by George and Rosalind Topp, former residents of Gretna who now call France their home. Their participation added an international flair to the competition, reflecting the global appeal of the event. The Topp couple's return to their roots for the rally was a nostalgic journey, bringing together their love for motor sports and their connection with their homeland.

The Final Showdown in the Alps

The rally, known for its demanding Alpine routes covered in snow and ice, offered a thrilling experience to the 250 competing crews. The challenging weather conditions and the rugged terrain of the Alps were the ultimate test before the historic finish in Monte Carlo. This convergence of the crews in the Alps for the final legs of the competition is the high point of the rally, attracting enthusiasts from all over the world to witness the spectacle.