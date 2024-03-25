Lithuania Tops World Happiness Report for Under-30s, Reveals Age-Based Rankings

Lithuania has emerged as the world leader in happiness among people under the age of 30, according to the latest UN-sponsored World Happiness Report released on Wednesday. While it ranks at the forefront for the youth, for those over 60, Lithuania finds itself in 44th place, marking the first time the report has categorized countries by generation. This intriguing disparity highlights a broader analysis of happiness across age groups, with neighboring Latvia and Estonia also showing varied rankings among their younger and older populations.

The Youthful Edge: Lithuania's Rise

In an impressive climb, Lithuania has steadily ascended the happiness rankings since 2017, moving from 52nd to 19th in the overall standings this year. This rise is particularly notable among the younger generation, where Lithuania outpaces its Baltic neighbors, Estonia and Latvia, which are ranked 34th and 46th overall, respectively. The report attributes this surge to significant improvements in the happiness levels of young people, a trend seen across Eastern Europe but most pronounced in Lithuania.

Global Rankings and Notable Insights

Finland continues to dominate the overall happiness rankings for the seventh consecutive year, while countries like the United States and Germany have dropped out of the top 20, ranking 23rd and 24th, respectively. At the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list, a reflection of the ongoing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban's return to power. The report, a collaboration between Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, offers a comprehensive look at global happiness, emphasizing the variance in well-being across different age groups.

The U-Shaped Happiness Curve

The 2024 World Happiness Report delves into the U-shaped curve of happiness, noting that well-being tends to dip during middle age before rising again. This year's edition, for the first time, shines a spotlight on the happiness levels of different generations within countries, uncovering a concerning trend of declining well-being among the youth. Factors such as social media use have been suggested as potential contributors to this decline, sparking a broader conversation on the impact of digital life on happiness.

As the world takes note of Lithuania's remarkable ranking for its younger population, the broader implications of these findings stir reflection. The disparity in happiness across age groups within countries suggests deeper societal and psychological dynamics at play, warranting a closer examination of how nations can nurture well-being among all generations. In a time of global shifts and challenges, the pursuit of happiness, it seems, remains an evolving and complex journey.