Lithuania Faces Crucial EP Elections: Low Turnout Feared Amidst Global Unrest

With the European Parliament (EP) elections looming in early June 2023, Lithuania stands at a crossroads, potentially facing its lowest voter turnout in 15 years. Unlike previous occasions, these elections do not coincide with any national vote, a situation that historically leads to diminished electoral participation. In 2009, a similar circumstance saw only 21 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots. Amidst this backdrop, key figures express a mix of optimism and concern regarding the upcoming electoral process.

Key Voices on Voter Turnout

Lina Petronienė, chairwoman of Lithuania’s Central Electoral Commission, harbors optimism, suggesting various factors might invigorate the electorate. "The European Parliament is a little closer to the voter now," she remarked, highlighting increased awareness and engagement with EP activities. In contrast, political scientists Rima Urbonaitė and Delphine Kolard, head of the EP spokesperson's office, underscore the challenges ahead, including geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, which could impact voter turnout.

Electoral Dynamics and Challenges

Historically, EP elections coinciding with Lithuania's presidential vote have seen higher participation rates, with the 2019 elections achieving a 53.37 percent turnout. The upcoming elections, however, lack this advantage. Nineteen political parties have registered for the race, with an additional requirement for newer parties to collect 10,000 voter signatures by late April. The elections, set against the backdrop of Russian aggression in Ukraine and economic instability, are deemed pivotal in determining the EU's future direction and potential expansion.

As the June 6-9 election window approaches, the strategies political parties adopt to engage and motivate voters will be crucial. The importance of these elections transcends national boundaries, touching on broader European concerns such as security, economic resilience, and enlargement. Lithuania's ability to mobilize its electorate could serve as a bellwether for the EU's capability to navigate its current challenges and chart a course for the future.