Liechtenstein FM Dominique Hasler's New Delhi Visit to Strengthen India-Economic Ties

Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler of Liechtenstein arrived in India on Saturday. Her arrival in New Delhi marks a significant stride in bolstering the economic and commercial partnership between India and the European principality. This visit, underscored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), not only celebrates 30 years of diplomatic relations but also opens new avenues for collaboration in various sectors.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The visit of FM Dominique Hasler to India comes on the heels of a series of diplomatic exchanges aimed at deepening ties between the two nations. Earlier, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) of the MEA, visited Liechtenstein for bilateral discussions with Ambassador Martin Frick, Director, Office of Foreign Affairs. These discussions laid the groundwork for enhancing cooperation in fields such as industrial innovation, digitalisation, and medical science. Additionally, the potential for R&D in niche technologies was explored, signaling a future of vibrant collaboration and mutual growth.

Economic and Commercial Partnerships

The economic and commercial partnership between India and Liechtenstein is poised for expansion. The talks during Hasler's visit revolved around the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership (TEPA), showcasing a commitment to not only strengthen trade ties but also address global and regional issues of mutual interest. Moreover, the visit serves as an invitation to Liechtenstein's business leaders to engage with India's burgeoning market, highlighting sectors like industrial innovation and digitalisation as key areas for future cooperation.

Looking Towards the Future

FM Dominique Hasler's visit underscores a mutual desire to elevate the India-Liechtenstein relationship to new heights. With a focus on leveraging the strengths of both nations, the talks have laid a strong foundation for future collaboration. The engagement between the two countries, particularly in niche technology sectors and through the India-EFTA TEPA, signals a promising future for bilateral ties. Furthermore, the involvement of business delegations and industrial leaders in these discussions indicates a practical approach to realizing the potential of this partnership.

As FM Dominique Hasler's visit concludes, the path ahead for India and Liechtenstein looks bright. With a shared commitment to innovation and development, both nations are poised to embark on a journey of prosperous cooperation. The recent diplomatic engagements not only celebrate three decades of relations but also pave the way for a future where economic and commercial partnerships thrive, benefitting not just the two countries but setting a precedent for international collaboration.