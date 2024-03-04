Leoni Kabel Unveils Europe's Most Modern Cable Plant in Roth, Marks End of Century-Old Era

Leoni Kabel GmbH, a pioneer in cable manufacturing, has embarked on a new journey by inaugurating one of Europe's most advanced cable plants in Roth, signifying the end of an era and the beginning of a future-focused chapter. Wolfgang Reichel, Roth plant manager, expressed mixed feelings as the company bids farewell to its historic site of over 100 years at Stieberstrasse, embracing the state-of-the-art Factory of the Future. This transition not only represents a significant shift in location but also a commitment to innovation and sustainable production.

Historic Relocation and Logistical Achievement

The move to the new facility, located near the Main-Danube Canal, was a monumental task involving 870 staff members and 180 pieces of machinery. It was executed meticulously to ensure uninterrupted service to Leoni's clients, fulfilling the automotive industry's stringent standards. This logistical feat required every product to undergo a fresh approval process, with around 1800 sampling procedures carried out, showcasing the meticulous planning and dedication to quality that Leoni adheres to.

Legacy and Future Prospects

Leoni's roots in Roth stretch back to the early 20th century, with its presence deeply interwoven into the city's industrial fabric. The transition to the 'Factory of the Future' marks not just a change of address but a leap into the future with a focus on sustainability and innovation. The last cables produced at Stieberstrasse will be preserved in the Leoni museum, symbolizing the end of an era and the dawn of a new chapter. The new facility promises a bright future with its modern amenities, efficient production processes, and capacity for expansion, ensuring Leoni remains at the forefront of cable manufacturing.

A Sustainable Vision for Tomorrow's Mobility

Leoni's Factory of the Future is not just about advanced infrastructure but also embodies the company's commitment to sustainable products and processes. The emphasis on eco-friendly production methods and the development of products designed for the next generation of mobility solutions highlight Leoni's proactive approach to environmental responsibility and its role in shaping the future of transportation.