Leonardo Hotel Glasgow Transforms into Luxe Leonardo Royal Post £6.8M Revamp

Following an extensive £6.8 million refurbishment project, the Leonardo Hotel Glasgow has been upgraded to the Leonardo Royal Hotel Glasgow, marking a significant elevation in its brand and guest offerings. This strategic transformation, which encompasses a complete renovation of all 321 guestrooms, alongside the introduction of new facilities including an executive lounge and a state-of-the-art gym, aims to attract a wider audience ranging from corporate to leisure travelers, and even local patrons.

Enhanced Guest Experience

The extensive refurbishment has resulted in the overhaul of the hotel's guestrooms, which now feature deluxe rooms, executive rooms, and junior suites. The new design includes botanical-themed décor, resonating with Glasgow's historic motto, "Let Glasgow Flourish." Key amenities have been upgraded to include White Company toiletries, 49-inch televisions, and DREAM beds, ensuring a premium stay for all guests. Furthermore, those staying in executive rooms or junior suites are treated to complimentary refreshments and snacks in the newly introduced executive lounge, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to the guest experience.

New Facilities and Dining Experience

As part of its commitment to providing a comprehensive hospitality experience, the Leonardo Royal Hotel Glasgow has expanded its facilities to include a state-of-the-art gym equipped with high-tech fitness equipment, including Peloton bikes. Additionally, the hotel introduces Leo's Bar and Restaurant, a culinary venue open to both guests and non-guests, offering an extensive menu that spans tasty light bites to main courses and desserts. This move not only enhances the guest experience but also aims to attract the local market, providing a new dining destination in Glasgow.

Strategic Rebranding for a Broader Appeal

Claire Butterfield, general manager of the Leonardo Royal Hotel Glasgow, expresses excitement over the rebranding from Leonardo Hotel to Leonardo Royal Hotel. This strategic step is envisioned to enhance the hotel's market appeal by offering more premium products and services, thus attracting a diverse clientele including corporate visitors and leisure travelers, as well as locals. The rebranding signifies the hotel's ambition to stand out as a premium hospitality destination in Glasgow, leveraging its upgraded facilities and services to ensure an exceptional stay for all guests.

The transition of the Leonardo Hotel Glasgow to the Leonardo Royal Hotel Glasgow not only represents a significant upgrade in terms of facilities and guest experiences but also underscores the hotel's commitment to excellence and innovation in hospitality. With its strategic location, enhanced amenities, and a focus on providing a premium experience, the Leonardo Royal Hotel Glasgow is set to become a cornerstone in Glasgow's hospitality landscape, attracting both international visitors and local patrons alike.