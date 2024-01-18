Latvian President Calls for Increased Google Partnership in Digital Tech and AI

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has issued a call for tech giant Google to enhance its cooperation with the Baltic nation in digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI). During a meeting with Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs for Alphabet and Google, Rinkevics underscored the potential for partnerships with Latvian firms and the necessity of safe artificial intelligence development.

Google's role in Latvia's Digital Infrastructure

Rinkevics lauded Google's existing contributions to Latvia's digital and cybersecurity infrastructure, but encouraged the company to intensify its initiatives within the country. The innovative work of Latvian startups, particularly in AI, was highlighted as an area where Google's expertise and resources could be leveraged to drive progress.

Boosting AI Capabilities in the Baltic

Looking beyond individual startups, a broader vision was contemplated during the meeting. The prospect of expanding Google's footprint in the Baltic region was discussed, with the aim of bolstering the digital and AI capabilities of Latvian entrepreneurs more generally. Such a move could have significant implications for the region's tech landscape.

Regulatory Framework for AI

However, the Latvian President didn't shy away from the challenges posed by AI. Rinkevics stressed the need for a balanced regulatory framework for AI. This would promote fairness and transparency, yet be designed in a way that encourages, rather than stifles, innovation. The President's remarks underscore the global struggle to regulate emerging technologies without hindering their potential.

AI's Role in Elections

Another crucial consideration raised during the discussion was AI's role in elections. Rinkevics highlighted concerns about the potential for AI-created content to become indistinguishable from reality. This opens up the possibility of its misuse in election campaigns, with voters unable to discern whether the material they are interacting with is AI-generated or not. Rinkevics argued for the necessity of informing voters when AI is used in electoral materials, as a safeguard to protect democratic processes.