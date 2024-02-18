Kremlin Threatens Nuclear War if Defeated in Ukraine

The Kremlin Unleashes Chilling Nuclear Threat

Russia has issued a chilling warning to the West, threatening to unleash its "entire arsenal" if it loses the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin threatened to fire nuclear missiles on London, Washington, Berlin, and Kyiv if it is forced to give up the swathes of Ukraine it has invaded.

Dmitry Medvedev's Armageddon Warning

Dmitry Medvedev, a close Putin ally who served as president from 2008 to 2012, said if a military defeat led to a return to the 1991 frontiers, when the Soviet Union collapsed, Moscow would unleash Armageddon. "Attempts to return Russia to the borders of 1991 will lead to only one thing," he said. "Towards a global war with Western countries using the entire strategic arsenal of our state. In Kyiv, Berlin, London, Washington." Hypersonic nuclear missiles would also strike "all other beautiful historical places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad."

Medvedev's Call to Kyiv and the West

Medvedev suggested that Kyiv and the West should allow Putin to have the bits of Ukraine he thinks of as Russia. "It's better to return everything [to us] before it's too late. Or we will return it ourselves with maximum losses for the enemy. Like in Avdiivka. Our warriors are heroes!" He hit out at "snotty Anglo-American fosterlings" who oppose Putin, calling the British and German defence ministers Grant Shapps and Boris Pistorius "holes" who believe the world cannot afford a Russian victory in the war.

The Consequence of a Russian Defeat

If they got their way, Medvedev said, there would be a "direct and irreversible collapse of present-day Russia" including its newly-invaded territories. This could lead to "violent civil war with the final disappearance of our country from the world map, tens of millions of victims, the death of our future." He asked, "Do these idiots really believe that the people of Russia will swallow such a division of their country? That we will all think something like this: 'Well, alas, this happened. They won. Today's Russia has disappeared.'" Medvedev warned that the West should not think that in such a scenario, the leadership of Russia will "tremble in its hand" in pushing the nuclear button.

As the world watches with bated breath, the consequences of a Russian defeat in Ukraine could be catastrophic. The threat of a global nuclear war looms large, and the lives of millions hang in the balance. The West must tread carefully and consider the possible outcomes of its actions.