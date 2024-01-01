en English
Europe

King’s New Year’s Honours List: Six from Channel Islands Recognized

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
King's New Year's Honours List: Six from Channel Islands Recognized

As the dawn of the New Year unfolds, King Charles III has bestowed his annual New Year’s Honours List, recognizing six eminent individuals from the Channel Islands. The selected honourees, hailing from Guernsey and Jersey, have made exceptional contributions to their communities.

Acknowledging Horticultural Excellence

Raymond Evison, already an OBE recipient, was awarded a CBE for his contributions to horticulture. Known for founding Guernsey’s Clematis Nursery, Evison has introduced over 200 novel species of the plant, reinforcing his status as a luminary in the field.

Valuing the Power of Sports and Public Service

Julia Bowditch, the director of the NatWest International Island Games, has been recognized with an MBE for her services to sport. Bowditch attributes the success of the games to the collective efforts of over 1,200 volunteers. In a similar vein, Vanessa Wakeford was presented the Royal Victorian Silver Medal for her diligent service at the Government House.

Commendation for Business, Charity, and Cultural Contributions

In Jersey, Kevin Keen was honoured with an OBE for his extensive contributions to the business and charity sectors. Meanwhile, Michael Blackie was conferred an MBE for his instrumental role in the Eisteddfod, a vibrant cultural festival. Lastly, Peter Tabb was recognized with a British Empire Medal for his significant contributions to the community.

The New Year’s Honours List not only acknowledges the individuals’ dedication to their respective fields but also highlights the positive impact they have made on their local communities. It is a testament to the power of community service, professional excellence, and persistent dedication to the betterment of society.

Europe
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

