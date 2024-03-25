Kelso Residents Rally to Save Historic Cobbles from Tarmac Transformation

Residents of Kelso, a quaint town celebrated for its extensive cobbled town square - the largest of its kind in Scotland - are standing firm against proposals to replace its iconic cobbles with tarmac. This response comes as the Scottish Borders Council (SBC) contemplates more cost-effective, disability-friendly crossing solutions. The Kelso Community Council (KCC) spearheaded a campaign to gauge public opinion, revealing a strong communal preference for preserving the town's heritage over modernization.

Community Engagement and Response

Kelso's charm lies in its radial cobbled streets stemming from the central square, a feature maintained through concerted efforts by the SBC to enhance pedestrian accessibility without compromising the town's historical integrity. Recent developments introduced to streamline traffic and pedestrian crossings have, however, led to the deterioration of these cobbled areas. The KCC, acting as the intermediary between the residents and the council, launched a social media survey to decide the fate of these crossings. The overwhelming support for cobbles over tarmac underscores the community's dedication to preserving their town's character and history.

Challenges and Considerations

While the aesthetic and historical value of cobbles is undeniable, the practicality of maintaining such surfaces in modern urban planning poses significant challenges. Particularly, the sinking cobbles at crossing points have raised concerns over accessibility for individuals with mobility issues. Despite these concerns, only a minority of survey respondents favored tarmac as a solution, including some people with disabilities who highlighted the difficulties of navigating cobbled streets. The council's exploration of tarmacking, aimed at offering advantages such as quicker repairs and greater crossing resilience, reflects a broader debate on balancing heritage conservation with contemporary needs.

Looking Forward

Provost Gavin Horsburgh's remarks encapsulate the community's sentiment, emphasizing the cobbles' integral role in Kelso's identity. With public opinion now clear, the decision rests with the SBC to chart a path that honors the town's heritage while considering modern urban demands. The council's commitment to listening to residents' concerns marks a pivotal moment in determining whether Kelso's cobbled streets, a testament to its rich history, will stand the test of time against the pressures of modernization.

As Kelso stands at this crossroads, the outcome will not only affect the town's physical landscape but also its cultural legacy. The spirited defense of the cobbles by the residents of Kelso underscores a broader narrative about the importance of community engagement in preserving local heritage. As this debate unfolds, Kelso's cobbled streets remain a symbol of the town's resilience and communal spirit, emblematic of the broader struggle between preserving the past and embracing the future.