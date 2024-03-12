Kazakhstan and Italy Forge 'Made in Kazakhstan with Italy' Trade Mark to Boost SMEs

In a significant move to enhance bilateral trade, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev met with Italy’s Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso in Rome on March 12, heralding the proposal of a new unified concept: “Made in Kazakhstan with Italy”. This initiative, stemming from agreements between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Italy earlier in January, aims to establish a trademark for goods produced jointly by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both nations.

Strengthening Bilateral Trade

Shakkaliyev underscored the notable export potential of processed goods from Kazakhstan to Italy, which exceeds $260 million, with organic food products standing out for their significant benefits. Among the highlighted products were organic chilled horse meat, caviar, and honey, tapping into Italy's annual horse meat imports valued over $140 million. To further support domestic production, Kazakhstan plans to introduce a register of goods of Kazakhstan origin, aimed at providing easy access for stakeholders and eligibility for government support.

Fostering Sustainable and Socially Responsible Trade

During the meeting, Urso expressed his support for the initiative, emphasizing the global recognition of the “Made in Italy” concept and its association with sustainability and social responsibility. He highlighted the importance for Kazakh manufacturers to distinguish their products under the “Made in Kazakhstan” brand to stand out in the competitive market. The discussions also involved Maria Tripodi, the Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who emphasized the critical role of SMEs in both countries' economies and the potential for cooperative ties across various sectors.

Future Collaborations and Developments

The implementation of these agreements will be overseen by an intergovernmental working group, with further discussions on the organization of the Ministerial Conference in the Italy + Central Asia format scheduled for May. This collaborative effort symbolizes a significant step towards enhancing trade relations and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy, potentially setting a precedent for similar partnerships between countries.

As Kazakhstan and Italy embark on this innovative partnership, the “Made in Kazakhstan with Italy” trademark could serve as a model for international collaboration, leveraging the strengths of SMEs to foster economic growth and sustainability. This initiative not only underscores the importance of identifying and promoting unique product features but also highlights the potential for mutual benefits through cooperative international trade agreements.