Kazakhstan and EU Edge Closer to Key Air Transport Agreement, Boosting Ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 7. In a significant move towards strengthening international air transport services, Kazakhstan and the European Union have taken steps to initial the 'Agreement between the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union on certain aspects of air transport' (horizontal agreement). This development emerged during a fruitful meeting between Tompiyeva Saltanat, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, and EU Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, as reported by Trend. The discussion highlighted the progress and commitment towards the initialing of this pivotal agreement.

Tompiyeva Saltanat emphasized that the initialing, and subsequent signing, of the horizontal agreement is a crucial objective for the Committee, aiming to enhance economic, business, and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU nations. The agreement promises equal opportunities for all air carriers within the 27 EU member states to operate air transport services on agreed-upon routes. Following the discussion, both parties agreed on the importance of continuing their collaborative efforts towards finalizing the agreement.

Expanding Air Connectivity

Kazakhstan has made significant strides in expanding its international air connectivity, establishing flights with 28 countries by the end of 2023. This expansion includes operations on 108 routes with a weekly frequency of 550 flights by 4 Kazakh and 30 foreign air carriers. Notably, 2023 saw the opening and resumption of flights on 23 routes to 13 countries, enhancing connectivity to key destinations such as Lahore, Muscat, Manama, Delhi, and Beijing, among others.

Boosting Regional and International Relations

The horizontal agreement stands as a testament to Kazakhstan's commitment to bolstering its ties with the European Union, paving the way for increased economic, business, and cultural exchanges. This agreement is expected to create a more competitive and comprehensive air transport network between Kazakhstan and the EU, benefiting businesses and tourists alike by offering more travel options and fostering closer ties between the regions.

Southeast Asia's Largest Low-Cost Airline Enters the Scene

In a related development, AirAsia, the largest low-cost airline in Southeast Asia, announced its plan to launch direct flights between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur in March 2024. This move is anticipated to further enhance Kazakhstan's air connectivity and provide additional travel options for passengers, boosting tourism and business exchanges between Kazakhstan and Southeast Asia.

As Kazakhstan and the European Union move closer to finalizing the horizontal air transport agreement, the future looks promising for the enhancement of air connectivity and the strengthening of international relations. This agreement represents a significant milestone in Kazakhstan's aviation sector, promising to open new avenues for cultural, economic, and business exchanges between Kazakhstan and the wider world. With expanded air routes and new airlines entering the market, passengers can look forward to more travel options and opportunities for international collaboration.