Karen Gillan to Play Queen Mary Tudor in 'Fools'; 'The Housewife' Set for Sales Launch

Scottish actress Karen Gillan is set to captivate audiences in her portrayal of Queen Mary Tudor in the forthcoming period comedy 'Fools.' The film is set to debut at the European Film Market in Berlin and promises to be an intriguing exploration of the overlooked friendship between the monarch and her female court jester. Under the direction of BAFTA winner Guy Jenkin, 'Fools' aims to provide a fresh perspective on the life of England's first queen, Mary I, amid a turbulent era of political instability.

Star-Studded Cast Anchors 'Fools'

The movie boasts a star-studded ensemble that includes Patsy Ferran, Brenda Blethyn, and Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent. Gillan's portrayal of Queen Mary Tudor, a monarch who ascended the throne in a deeply divided country following King Henry VIII's death, is eagerly anticipated. The film's production, led by Ryan Bennett of PaperEpic Productions, is scheduled to commence later this year.

'The Housewife' Promises Psychological Drama

Alongside 'Fools,' another promising project, 'The Housewife,' is set to spark sales at the European Film Market. The psychological drama features renowned actors Naomi Watts, Tye Sheridan, Michael Imperioli, and Norman Reedus. Directed by Ben Shirinian, marking his feature directorial debut, 'The Housewife' is based on a true story from 1964. The plot revolves around a New York Times journalist's investigation into a suspected Nazi officer residing in Queens and the intricate relationship he develops with the officer's wife.

Neon International to Kick Off Foreign Sales

The movie is produced by Robbie Brenner, Kevin McKeon, and Lee Broda, with Alyssa Hill serving as the executive producer and scriptwriter. Neon International, which recently inaugurated its international sales division, will initiate foreign sales for 'The Housewife' in Berlin. The company's current lineup includes several notable projects such as Steven Soderbergh's 'Presence,' the sequel to 'It Follows' titled 'They Follow,' and Ava DuVernay's 'Origin.'

Representation for the actors and director includes Untitled Entertainment, CAA, Mosaic, WME, Anonymous Content, Gersh Agency, and Linden Entertainment, setting high expectations for these upcoming projects.