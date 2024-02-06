Julian Kostov Replaces Milos Bikovic in HBO's 'The White Lotus' Amid Controversy

Actor Julian Kostov, the 34-year-old Bulgarian talent, is set to replace Milos Bikovic in the third installment of HBO's acclaimed series 'The White Lotus.' Bikovic, a Serbian actor, initially bagged the role of Russian Valentin, a charismatic yogi and Life Enhancement Mentor at the hotel. However, his public support for Putin's actions against Ukraine and Crimea, a stance that earned him a cultural honor from Putin himself, led to his dismissal from the series.

Ukraine's Protest and HBO's Response

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced its displeasure over HBO's hiring of Bikovic, releasing a video that showcased the actor shaking hands with Putin. The ministry accused Bikovic of endorsing the annexation of Crimea, leading to a public outcry. Responding to the pressure, HBO decided to sever ties with Bikovic, a move that stoked a backlash from the Serbian actor. He described the decision as a 'disturbing precedent' and a 'campaign' against him, asserting that it obstructs artistic freedom.

Julian Kostov Joins 'The White Lotus'

Amid the controversy, Julian Kostov has been chosen to step into Bikovic's role. Known for playing Fedyor Kaminsky, a character inspired by Russian culture, in Netflix's fantasy series 'Shadow & Bone,' Kostov is no stranger to adopting challenging roles. The third season of 'The White Lotus,' which is set to commence filming in Thailand, is anticipated to air in early 2025. The series has earned a reputation for its star-studded cast and is the brainchild of Mike White, who dons multiple hats as its creator, writer, and director.

The White Lotus: A Star-studded Affair

The White Lotus Season 3 promises to be an affair to remember, featuring a cast of renowned actors such as Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, and Carrie Coon. Despite Bikovic's exit, the series continues to attract top-notch talent, maintaining its reputation for being a platform that showcases stellar performances. The premiere date for the third season remains under wraps, adding to the anticipation and intrigue surrounding the series.