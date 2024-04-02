Jared Kushner's Balkan Ventures: Real Estate Deals Stir Controversy in Serbia, Albania

As Donald Trump gears up for another push at the US presidency, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is pursuing real estate deals in Serbia and Albania. The projects promise growth but face opposition. One of Jared Kushner's planned ventures in the Balkans concerns the redevelopment of a site in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, negotiations for which were started a decade ago by his father-in-law.

Investments and Opposition

Although that project fell through, Kushner, who was a senior White House official during Trump's tenure, has now reportedly reached a tentative arrangement with the Serbian government to forge ahead with the development project. According to the New York Times, which received a draft outline, the agreement with a 99-year lease at no charge would allow Kushner to build a luxury hotel, residential units, shops, and a museum on the site. The funding for the project, amounting to around $500 million, is expected to come from Kushner's investment firm, Miami-based Affinity Partners, which he set up after leaving the White House. And he doesn't appear to be short on funds. Since the end of Trump's presidency, it's estimated that he has secured $2 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, while sovereign wealth funds in the UAE and Qatar have plowed hundreds of millions of dollars into his firm.

Local Response and Controversy

Neither Affinity Partners nor Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund responded to DW's request for comment. Kushner said recently that the negotiating parties had tentatively agreed to give the Serbian government 22% of the profits generated by the project. President Aleksandar Vucic and his government argue that Belgrade must develop further and create business opportunities. Milan Kovacevic, an economist and investment consultant, concurs that the city needs new capacities to accommodate the growth in population and tourism. "Belgrade definitely needs hotels, including those of high quality, but they should be urbanistically positioned and built where they are needed," he told DW. He also cautioned that there should be a market for an open and transparent bidding process. "By giving exclusive bragging rights to just one investor, in this case, Jared Kushner, too much is left to corruption and arbitrariness," said Kovacevic.

Environmental Concerns in Albania

Kushner recently announced on his social media platforms that he was excited to share early design images for development projects that have been created for the Albanian coast. Prime Minister Edi Rama said his country was proud to welcome the projects. However, the response from the environment community has been more reserved. One of the sites in question is located in the Karaburun-Sazan Marine Park on Sazan Island, a former military base. The other is on the Zvernec peninsula in southwestern Albania, which is part of the Vjosa-Narta Protected Landscape. This area, where several hotels and villas would be built, forms part of the Vlore community. Albania's parliament recently approved an amendment to the country's law on protected areas. The bill essentially paves the way for the economic development of such protected areas, despite warnings from environmental experts.