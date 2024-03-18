Italy's PM Meloni Spearheads Historic EU-Egypt Deal to Tackle Migration, Boost Economy

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, stood at the forefront of a pivotal moment in Cairo, praising the significant role Italy played in brokering a groundbreaking aid package deal between the European Union and Egypt. This agreement, which Meloni hailed as a "new model of cooperation" between Europe and the Mediterranean's southern shores, aims to address the pressing issue of illegal migration by fostering economic development in the African continent.

Strategic Partnership and Financial Aid

The deal, valued at 7.4 billion euros, signifies a substantial investment in Egypt's struggling economy, with a focus on macroeconomic reforms, renewable energy, and digital connectivity. It encompasses 5 billion in concessional loans, 1.8 billion for sustainable projects, and 200 million dedicated to migration management. This financial injection is expected to curb the rise in asylum applications from Egyptian nationals in EU countries by tackling the economic hardships that compel migration.

Addressing Challenges and Criticisms

While the agreement marks a significant step towards managing irregular migration flows, it has not been without its controversies. Critics have raised concerns over Egypt's human rights record, questioning the EU's commitment to promoting democracy and human rights within this partnership. Nonetheless, the EU and Egypt have pledged to elevate their relationship to a strategic and comprehensive partnership, focusing on various sectors including energy security, with a particular emphasis on renewable sources and low-carbon technologies.

Future Implications and Cooperation

The partnership is set to deepen cooperation in fields beyond migration, such as advanced industrialization, agriculture, water management, and support for Egypt's 2030 development agenda. With up to EUR 5 billion in European investments projected, this collaboration is poised to have far-reaching effects on both regions' economic stability and their collective response to global migration challenges.

As this historic deal unfolds, the strategic EU-Egypt partnership underscores a shared commitment to forging a path towards sustainable development and security in the Mediterranean region, potentially setting a precedent for future cooperation between Europe and its southern neighbors.