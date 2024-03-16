Italy and EU Commission Forge Development Deal with Egypt, Echoing Tunisia Partnership

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to make a landmark visit to Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday, marking a significant step in Europe's diplomatic and developmental endeavors in the region. This visit is poised to culminate in the signing of a comprehensive agreement between the European Union and Egypt, aimed at bolstering cooperation and development along lines similar to those established in a recent pact with Tunisia. The forthcoming deal, which has been anticipated with considerable interest, is expected to cover a broad spectrum of areas including agriculture, training programs, health, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and investments.

Background and Objectives

The Memorandum of Understanding signed with Tunisia on July 16 set a precedent for the EU's engagement strategy with North African countries, featuring a notable 105 million euros dedicated to border control. While Prime Minister Meloni's announcement did not explicitly mention migration in relation to the Egypt deal, the context of the agreement suggests a comprehensive approach that includes, but is not limited to, addressing migration issues. The emphasis on agricultural and training programs, as well as collaboration in the fields of health, SME support, and investments, indicates a multifaceted strategy aimed at fostering sustainable development and stability in the region.

Strategic Significance

The visit by Prime Minister Meloni, accompanied by a European delegation led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underscores Egypt's strategic importance as a partner in the Mediterranean and African regions. The agreements to be signed are part of the broader Mattei Plan, which seeks to address irregular immigration through a combination of developmental aid, economic cooperation, and strategic partnerships. The presence of key European leaders in Cairo highlights the EU's commitment to engaging with Egypt on multiple fronts, including migration, energy, climate change, and investments. Furthermore, the potential EU aid package of 7.4 billion euros, as well as economic support from the United Arab Emirates and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), points to a concerted effort to stabilize Egypt's economy and address financial challenges.

Future Implications

The agreements between the EU and Egypt, modeled on the partnership established with Tunisia, have the potential to redefine the region's developmental trajectory and its relationship with Europe. By focusing on sustainable development, capacity building, and economic cooperation, the EU aims to address root causes of irregular migration, while also securing strategic partnerships for energy, security, and environmental initiatives. The comprehensive nature of the cooperation underscores a shared commitment to tackling common challenges and fostering a stable, prosperous, and mutually beneficial relationship between Europe and North Africa.