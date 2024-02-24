In the heart of Istanbul, an event that could potentially reshape historical narratives and foster a new era of international relations is taking place. The conference, titled 'Decolonization: The Awakening of Renaissance', organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), has brought together a diverse group of voices from across the globe. With a focus on the longstanding and often overlooked impacts of French colonial policy, this gathering seeks not only to enlighten but to ignite change. Abbas Abbasov, the Executive Director of BIG, in his opening remarks, underscored the conference's ambitious goal: to challenge the remnants of colonialism and advocate for a world where every nation has the right to self-determination.

Exploring the Shadows of Colonialism

The conference is a melting pot of perspectives, with 50 representatives from 13 countries and four international organizations, including those from former French colonies like New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe. These regions, each with their unique cultures and histories, share a common thread of having lived under the shadow of French colonial rule. Through panels and discussions, the conference is shedding light on the often-hidden effects of colonialism, from economic exploitation to cultural erosion, and exploring strategies to counteract France's lingering colonial policies.

Global Voices, United in Struggle

What sets this conference apart is its inclusive approach, bringing together not just political figures but activists, scholars, and representatives of independence movements. This diversity of voices enriches the conversation, ensuring that the discourse is not just about the past, but about forging a path forward. The presence of international organizations alongside delegates from former colonies underscores the global nature of the decolonization struggle, highlighting that the fight against colonialism is not confined to any one region but is a shared endeavor.

The Bigger Picture

While the primary focus of the conference is on French colonial policy, the discussions are not happening in isolation. The event has also touched upon broader geopolitical dynamics, such as the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' comments on Pashinyan's proposal for a non-aggression pact with Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev's congratulations to the Iranian President, and plans between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to sign an agreement on military intelligence. These mentions, while brief, are a reminder of the interconnected nature of international relations and the importance of addressing colonial legacies within this broader context.

As the 'Decolonization: The Awakening of Renaissance' conference unfolds in Istanbul, it serves as a poignant reminder of the world's shared history and the ongoing struggles for autonomy and dignity. The discussions taking place are a testament to the resilience of those who have lived under the shadow of colonialism and their determination to ensure that future generations are free from its grasp. In convening this diverse group of individuals, the Baku Initiative Group has created not just a space for dialogue but a beacon of hope for a decolonized future.