Istanbul Exhibition Unveils Centuries-Old Hungarian-Turkish Ties: 'A Host Country'

The Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center in Istanbul is set to illuminate the historical bonds between Hungary and Türkiye with its latest exhibit, 'A Host Country: Hungarian Emigration to the Turkish Empire'. Running from March 13 to April 30, this event is part of the 2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year, showcasing the deep-rooted connections that have shaped the destinies of these two nations. Curated by the Hungarian National Archives, attendees will be treated to a journey through time, highlighting the synergy and shared history from the 17th to the 18th century.

Historical Background and Significance

The relationship between the Hungarians and Turks stretches back to the Ottoman Empire's military campaigns, which brought them to the borders of the Kingdom of Hungary in the 14th century. The exhibition meticulously traces these interactions, focusing on the pivotal moments that solidified their bonds. Notably, it covers the era of Suleiman the Magnificent and the Battle of Mohacs in 1526, which initiated nearly 150 years of Ottoman rule in Hungary. This period underscored the Ottoman Empire's role as a key political ally to Hungarian and Transylvanian leaders, supporting their efforts to assert independence against the Habsburg dominion.

Key Personalities and Events

Curator Aniko Schmidt brings to light the lives of significant figures and events that played a central role in the intertwined history of these nations. From the establishment of the Central Hungarian Kingdom in the 17th century to the asylum granted to Prince Francis II Rakoczi in the 18th century and the role of Lajos Kossuth during the Hungarian Revolution of 1848-49, the exhibition paints a vivid picture of cooperation and mutual support. Moreover, it showcases the contribution of Hungarian officers to the modernization of the Ottoman army, further illustrating the profound military and political collaboration between Hungary and Türkiye.

Exploring the Present Through the Past

Through a rich collection of historical documents, 'A Host Country' not only revisits the centuries-old friendship between Hungarians and Turks but also sheds light on the migrations to the Republic-era Türkiye. By presenting these historical narratives, the exhibition offers a unique lens through which to view the current dynamics of Hungarian-Turkish relations. It serves as a reminder of the longstanding mutual respect and cooperation that can guide future interactions between the two countries.

As 'A Host Country: Hungarian Emigration to the Turkish Empire' opens its doors, it invites visitors to explore the profound connections that have shaped the course of history for both Hungary and Türkiye. This exhibition is not just a retrospection but a celebration of the enduring friendship that continues to thrive, bridging past and present. Through a detailed exploration of shared struggles and triumphs, it encourages a deeper understanding and appreciation of the rich heritage that these two nations share, paving the way for continued collaboration and mutual respect.