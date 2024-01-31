Irish High Court Upholds Somali Man's Deportation to France

In a decisive move, the High Court in Ireland upheld the decision to deport a Somali man to France, adhering to the European Union's Dublin III Regulation. The man sought asylum in Ireland on the grounds of fleeing the Somali Islamic militant group Al Shabbab, a claim that was rejected in both Germany and France previously.

Seeking Asylum in Ireland

The man, who arrived in Ireland in August 2022, sought asylum after alleging that Al Shabbab had killed his father and two brothers. However, his plea was denied, on the basis of the Dublin III Regulation, which generally assigns the responsibility of examining an asylum application to the first EU member state where the applicant was fingerprinted or filed their claim.

The Dublin III Regulation

The Dublin III Regulation, a key instrument in the EU's asylum policy, aims to swiftly identify a single Member State responsible for an asylum claim and prevent asylum seekers from 'shopping' where they believe their application will be most favorably received. In this man's case, having previously applied for asylum in France, the regulation stipulates that France is the appropriate country to handle his case.

The High Court's Decision

The man challenged the Minister for Justice's failure to make a decision under Article 17 of the Dublin III Regulation, but the court ruled there was no challenge to a refusal under Article 17. Furthermore, the court noted that he could have made his application in 2022. The state will forfeit the right to return him to France under the Dublin Convention after February 22nd. Thus, the High Court's decision to uphold the deportation order is firmly rooted in the adherence to the Dublin III Regulation.