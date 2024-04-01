Ireland's Unprecedented Support for Palestine: Shared Histories of Oppression

Ireland's solidarity with Palestine, intensified since October 7, 2023, reflects a deep historical connection rooted in common experiences of British colonialism and struggle. Dublin City Councillor Cieran Perry, a figurehead in this movement, has been organizing weekly protests in support of Gaza, highlighting the ongoing genocide there. This support is not just political posturing but is woven into the fabric of Irish national identity, shaped by centuries of colonization and resistance.

Historical Context and Current Mobilization

The link between Ireland and Palestine is more than a political alliance; it is an empathetic bond forged through shared histories of occupation, famine, and resistance against the British Empire. Ireland's identification with Palestinian strife is evident in the widespread public support for Gaza, especially after the violence that escalated in October 2023. Dublin's streets have witnessed regular protests, with citizens expressing solidarity through Palestinian flags and slogans against Israeli aggression.

Government Stance and Public Opinion

The Irish government, reflecting the national sentiment, has taken a firm stance in support of Palestine. In the wake of attacks by Hamas and retaliatory bombings by Israel, Ireland called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and continued its support for UNRWA, despite Israeli criticism. President Michael D. Higgins openly criticized the <a href="https://www.lemonde.fr/en/m-le-mag/article/2024/04/01/ireland