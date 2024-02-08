Ireland's Ash Dieback Crisis: Urgent Call for Funding to Remove Infected Trees

In the aftermath of recent storms that battered Ireland, a grim revelation has surfaced: hundreds of ash trees, long-infected with the deadly Ash dieback disease, now stand exposed and dangerous. Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has issued an urgent call to action, imploring Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien to establish a fund that would enable local authorities to survey and remove these infected roadside ash trees.

Advertisment

The Hidden Peril: Ash Dieback Unveiled

Ash dieback, a relentless fungal disease that has been decimating Ireland's native ash trees for over a decade, has once again emerged as a critical concern. Following the onslaught of Storms Isha and Jocelyn, the weakened trees have become a potential hazard, with the hurricane-force gusts of Storm Isha serving as a stark reminder of the risks they pose.

Senator Lombard emphasized the urgency for regular inspections of ash trees, citing the potential liability for both landowners and homeowners with ash trees on their properties. Although there is an existing scheme for plantations, there is currently no provision for roadside trees.

Advertisment

A Clarion Call for Action: Funding the Fight Against Ash Dieback

Senator Lombard's call for funding comes amid growing concerns about the devastating impact of Ash dieback on Ireland's ecosystem and economy. The Senator is urging the Minister to establish a fund that would empower local authorities to carry out surveys and safely remove infected trees, thereby preventing the further spread of the disease.

The situation is dire, and the need for immediate action is evident. The recent storms have underscored the urgency of addressing the Ash dieback crisis, and Senator Lombard's call for funding is a crucial step towards safeguarding Ireland's native ash trees and preserving the country's natural heritage.

Advertisment

A Double Threat: The Spruce Bark Beetle Looms

As Ireland grapples with the Ash dieback crisis, another threat looms on the horizon: the spruce bark beetle. This invasive pest has already wreaked havoc in England's spruce forests, and there are fears that it could reach Ireland from Scotland.

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has discussed the potential threat posed by the spruce bark beetle, with IFA president Francie Gorman emphasizing the need for a task force to review biosecurity measures and possibly suspend imports to avoid economic damage to the forestry industry. The parallels to the Ash dieback situation are clear, and the need for robust action to protect Ireland's forests has never been more urgent.

The battle against Ash dieback and the looming threat of the spruce bark beetle are a stark reminder of the challenges facing Ireland's forests. As Senator Lombard's call for funding demonstrates, the fight to preserve Ireland's natural heritage is a complex and pressing one, requiring the concerted efforts of all stakeholders. In the face of these challenges, Ireland must rise to the occasion, harnessing the power of its people, its resources, and its determination to protect its precious natural resources for generations to come.

The recent storms have exposed the hidden peril of Ash dieback, but they have also unveiled the resilience and determination of the Irish people. As the country faces the dual threats of Ash dieback and the spruce bark beetle, it is clear that the fight to protect Ireland's forests will be a long and arduous one. But with the support of its people and the leadership of its government, Ireland will rise to the challenge, forging a path towards a sustainable, thriving future for its forests and its people.