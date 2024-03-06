Invivo Ventures Targets €100M for New Fund, Focusing on Early-Stage European Biotechs in Advanced Therapies

Barcelona-based venture capital firm Invivo is set to revolutionize the European biotech landscape with its ambitious aim to secure €100 million for its third fund, Invivo Ventures III.

This move underscores Invivo's commitment to nurturing groundbreaking advancements in life sciences, particularly in cell therapy, gene therapy, and synthetic biology. With a history of facilitating significant exits, including the acquisition of Genfit by Swiss orphan drug company Versantis and the sale of cardio-renal specialist Sanifit Therapeutics to Vifor Pharma, Invivo's latest fund is poised to make a substantial impact on the sector.

Strategic Focus on Advanced Therapies

Invivo's third fund aims to capitalize on the burgeoning potential of advanced therapies, a domain where Europe has shown considerable promise. By injecting capital into early-stage biotechs, Invivo Ventures III seeks to foster innovation in cell and gene therapies, as well as in the rapidly evolving field of synthetic biology. This strategic focus not only highlights the VC's commitment to cutting-edge science but also to the companies poised to redefine healthcare through revolutionary treatments.

Notable Exits and Industry Impact

Invivo's track record of steering its portfolio companies to notable exits underscores the VC's acumen in identifying and nurturing high-potential biotechs. The acquisitions of Genfit by Versantis and Sanifit Therapeutics by Vifor Pharma, for upfront payments of CHF40 million and €205 million respectively, are testament to Invivo's strategic investments and its role in enhancing the value of innovative life sciences companies. These successes not only provide substantial returns to the fund's investors but also affirm Invivo's influential position in the European biotech ecosystem.

Investment Philosophy and Future Outlook

At the heart of Invivo's investment philosophy is a commitment to supporting early-stage companies that are at the forefront of technological and therapeutic innovation. With the forthcoming launch of Invivo Ventures III, the VC firm is set to continue its legacy of fostering growth and innovation within the life sciences sector. The promotion of Laura Rodríguez to Partner further exemplifies Invivo's dedication to advancing the biotech ecosystem, signaling a promising future for the fund and its portfolio companies.

As Invivo Ventures III gears up for its launch, the European biotech landscape is on the cusp of a transformative phase. With a keen eye on advanced therapies and a proven track record of successful investments, Invivo is well-positioned to lead the charge in propelling early-stage biotechs towards groundbreaking achievements. The fund's strategic focus, combined with its history of notable exits, paints a bright future for Invivo and its portfolio companies, promising to bring revolutionary therapies from the lab to the market.