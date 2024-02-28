INSEAD MBA Graduates Excel in Job Market Despite Economic Downturns, Consulting Firms Lead Hiring

Against the backdrop of global economic challenges, INSEAD's MBA graduates from the December 2022 and July 2023 cohorts have showcased remarkable resilience and adaptability in the job market. Despite a slight decrease in job offer rates from 94% to 88%, these graduates from Europe's top-ranked MBA program have seen significant increases in average and median salaries and signing bonuses, outperforming their predecessors. The consulting sector, led by McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, and Bain & Company, remains the most significant employer, highlighting INSEAD's strong industry connections and the strategic positioning of its graduates.

Advertisment

Salaries and Employment Trends

Employment data reveals that INSEAD's recent MBA graduates have experienced an 8% growth in average salary to $122,824, and a 7.8% increase in median salary to $118,708. The consulting sector continues to dominate employment outcomes, with 61% of the class finding roles in this industry. Despite a cautious hiring outlook in the technology sector, graduates have effectively navigated towards sectors with robust demand, including corporate roles and consulting, showcasing their adaptability to shifting economic landscapes.

Global Mobility and Sector Shifts

Advertisment

The latest cohorts have exhibited a more cautious approach to career changes post-graduation, with fewer graduates changing countries, sectors, or job functions. However, there has been a notable increase in graduates relocating to the Middle East, attracted by competitive compensation packages. This shift indicates a strategic adaptation to global employment trends and the pursuit of opportunities in burgeoning markets.

Looking Forward

INSEAD's Career Development Centre remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing its commitment to supporting students in tapping into growth sectors and capitalizing on emerging markets. With an extensive and diverse global employer network, along with robust alumni connections, INSEAD is well-positioned to empower its graduates as responsible leaders in their lifelong career journey. The resilience and adaptability of INSEAD's MBA graduates, coupled with strategic career support, underscore the program's enduring value in a dynamic global economy.