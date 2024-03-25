Innovative Female Urinal PEEQUAL Set for European Expansion After £500K Investment

The innovative team behind PEEQUAL, a female urinal designed to significantly reduce queue times at festivals, has recently secured a £500,000 investment, marking a significant step towards their expansion into European markets. Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane, the dynamic duo from Bristol University, have their sights set on revolutionizing the festival experience in Germany and the Netherlands this year. With around 134 units ready and several deals with large-scale festival operators in place, PEEQUAL is poised to change the game in public sanitation.

The Genesis of PEEQUAL

Graduates of Bristol University in 2020, Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane, devised the PEEQUAL urinals as a solution to a common dilemma faced during their time working at music festivals. Faced with the choice between using the restroom or grabbing a meal during short breaks, they sought to address the inefficiency of traditional festival toilets. Their design, reminiscent of a boat to minimize splashback, allows users to reduce their time spent in queues by a factor of six compared to standard toilets.

Revolutionizing Festival Experience

The PEEQUAL units are not only designed for efficiency but also with sustainability in mind. Constructed from ocean-recovered plastic, Probyn and McShane are in talks to further their environmental impact by converting the collected urine into fertilizer. This innovative approach has garnered attention from investors and festival operators alike, securing the urinals' presence at 20 to 25 events in the upcoming season. The team's commitment to a shift in behavior towards more efficient and eco-friendly public sanitation solutions is evident in their rapid expansion and adoption at festivals.

Looking Forward

As PEEQUAL sets its sights on the European festival scene, the future looks promising for Probyn and McShane's invention. With the backing of substantial investment and the interest of international operators, the potential for widespread adoption and further innovation in the field of public sanitation is immense. The duo's dedication to improving the festival-going experience, coupled with their commitment to sustainability, positions PEEQUAL as a pioneering solution in the industry. As festivals across Europe prepare to welcome this groundbreaking urinal, attendees can look forward to shorter queues and a more sustainable future.