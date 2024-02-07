Indian Rose Exports to UK Skyrocket in Post-Brexit Era

In an unexpected twist of global trade dynamics, Indian rose exports to the United Kingdom have seen an unprecedented surge of 1,000 percent up to November 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year. This remarkable increase is attributed to the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in 2020, which resulted in stringent customs checks on rose consignments from the Netherlands - the traditional supplier for occasions such as Valentine's Day.

A Boon for Indian Growers

The shift in trade norms has proved beneficial for India, allowing it to make significant headway into the British rose market. The situation has been further intensified by the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, a ripple effect of the war in Ukraine, leading Dutch growers to cut down their winter crop production. This reduction has opened up a window of opportunity for Indian exporters, who have been quick to step in and fill the void left by dwindling Dutch supplies.

Impressive Growth Despite Challenges

Even as Indian flower growers reap the benefits of increased exports, they are forecasted to witness an estimated 30% jump in total rose exports for the fiscal year 2023-24. This growth comes despite a 20% hike in freight charges. The resurgence in domestic demand has allowed growers to maintain profitable prices, with India's overall flower market expected to cross the Rs 1,000 crore-mark.

Logistic Hurdles and Domestic Prices

However, not all is rosy. Indian growers have been grappling with issues in securing freight space in airlines, a crucial link in the supply chain. This obstacle has had a knock-on effect on domestic prices, triggering concerns over potential price hikes and supply disruptions. Yet, the sheer magnitude of the export surge suggests a promising future for Indian rose growers, as they continue to capitalise on the altered trade landscape.