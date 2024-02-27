Imminent Collapse Risk of Karytaina Bridges: Urgent Call for Restoration Solutions

The picturesque town of Karytaina, known for its rich historical heritage, faces an urgent challenge as its bridges over the river Alpheus, including a historic Byzantine monument, are at risk of collapse. A scientific event titled "The complex of bridges in Karytaina-The problem of erosion. The immediate dangers. The appropriate solution" aims to address these concerns with insights from leading experts.

Historical Significance and Current Perils

The bridge over the river Alpheus and the Byzantine bridge, which lies beneath it, are not just vital transportation links but are also of great historical and cultural importance. Constructed in 1960, the 'new bridge' has suffered from neglect, resulting in severe corrosion and carbonation, threatening its structural integrity and the safety of those who cross it. The Byzantine bridge, a significant archaeological treasure depicted on the pentohiliaro, faces destruction due to the instability of the structure above it.

Expert Insights and Restoration Efforts

Emeritus Professor Theodosis Tasios, Manolis Korres, Dr. Georgios Adamopoulos, and architect Ioulia Vobiri will provide valuable perspectives on the situation. Their discussions will focus on the lack of maintenance on the 'new bridge,' the erosion problems it faces, and the potential solutions for its repair. Furthermore, the restoration of the Byzantine bridge will be a key topic, with Ioulia Vobiri presenting data from a comprehensive study aimed at its complete restoration.

Urgency for Action

The dire state of these bridges not only presents a safety hazard but also hinders the restoration of the Byzantine bridge, a project of significant cultural importance. The event seeks to bring to light the critical need for immediate action to prevent the collapse of these structures and to preserve Karytaina's historical heritage for future generations.

The discussion on the appropriate solutions for the 'new bridge' and the restoration of the Byzantine monument is a crucial step towards addressing this complex problem. The collective expertise of the speakers and the engagement of the local community and authorities are vital in ensuring the preservation and safety of these significant structures.