Ieva Markaityte to Judge at 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards

Seasoned wine professional, Ieva Markaityte, has been bestowed with the honor of adjudicating at the esteemed 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). A testament to her rich career in the wine industry, Markaityte's journey began nearly two decades ago in the vibrant city of Minneapolis, where she steered the helm at an Italian wine bar.

A Career Steeped in Wine

The depth of her experience is truly diverse, with an impressive roster of roles that span across the global wine landscape. Markaityte has been a brand manager for an international wine company in Lithuania, a senior sommelier at Zucca restaurant, and a head sommelier and wine buyer for 'Taberna do Mercado'. She has also served as a premium sales account manager at Berkmann Wine Cellars, known for their exclusive portfolio of world-class wines.

Academic Excellence and Notable Contributions

Adding to her formidable professional credentials, Markaityte is also a proud holder of a WSET Diploma, an internationally recognised qualification in wines and spirits. Her knowledge and passion for the craft extend beyond her professional roles as she has made significant contributions to the wine programme for 'Lisboeta', a new Portuguese restaurant in London by celebrated chef Nuno Mendes.

A Versatile Expert in the Wine Industry

Markaityte's latest professional endeavors showcase her flexible expertise in the wine industry. She currently holds the position of beverage manager at Lisboeta and spearheads e-commerce and sales at Festa Wines. Her multifaceted career, rich in experience and knowledge, indeed makes her an ideal judge for the 2024 DWWA, affirming her standing as a highly qualified individual in the global wine community.