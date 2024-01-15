en English
Iceland Volcano Erupts Near Grindavik: Fifth Eruption in Three Years

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
Iceland Volcano Erupts Near Grindavik: Fifth Eruption in Three Years

In a significant geological event, a volcano has erupted near the Icelandic fishing port of Grindavik, consuming at least three homes and leading to the evacuation of the town’s population of 4000. The eruption has disrupted the town’s electricity and water supply but has not affected airline flights. Amidst the chaos, authorities are paying close attention to the nearby geothermal plant and are constructing a wall for its protection. This is the fifth volcanic eruption in Iceland in less than three years, a stark reminder of the country’s dynamic landscape and the continuous vigilance required in monitoring volcanic activity.

Second Eruption in Less Than a Month

The current eruption is the second to occur in southwestern Iceland in less than a month, with the first leading to the prompt evacuation of Grindavik due to a flurry of minor earthquakes. The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a key tourist attraction, was temporarily closed. The volcano, dormant for 780 years, is now spewing semi-molten rock towards the community. Although emergency workers have been constructing defensive walls around Grindavik, the barriers remain incomplete, and lava continues its slow but steady advance towards the town.

Implications for the Town and Beyond

The eruption has necessitated the evacuation of Grindavik, a small fishing town. Sixty households have been evacuated, and the National Commissioner of Police has issued a second evacuation order after volcanic fissures opened on the area’s roads. Unlike previous eruptions, this one has not released any ash, thereby not impacting air travel. The amount of magma has reached a level corresponding to a previous eruption in December. Iceland, with its 32 active volcanoes, sits on a tectonic plate boundary, and experts do not anticipate the latest series of eruptions to cause the same level of disruption as the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano.

Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

