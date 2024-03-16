Iceland Volcano Erupts for Fourth Time Since December, Prompting Evacuations and Spa Closure

On Saturday, Iceland witnessed its fourth volcanic eruption since December, as announced by the country's meteorological office. The event sent smoke and bright orange lava into the air, a stark contrast against the dark night sky, captivating viewers worldwide through live streams. This recent eruption occurred on the Reykjanes peninsula, just south of Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, where authorities had been warning of an imminent eruption for weeks.

Immediate Responses and Precautions

Following the eruption announcement, the Icelandic Meteorological Office immediately informed the public, while Reykjavik's Keflavik Airport continued operations despite the nearby natural disaster. The eruption prompted the evacuation of Grindavik, a nearby fishing town, marking another displacement for residents following earlier eruptions, including an outbreak in January that destroyed several homes. The renowned Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, situated in the vicinity, announced a temporary shutdown, emphasizing the widespread impact of the eruption. Icelandic authorities, including the police and Civil Defence, have declared a state of emergency, deploying reconnaissance to assess the eruption's extent.

Understanding Iceland's Volcanic Activity

Iceland, home to over 30 active volcanoes, lies between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic and volcanic hotspot. The recent eruptions are classified as fissure eruptions, typically less explosive but capable of producing significant lava flows. Despite the lack of significant ash dispersal, the potential for long-term volcanic activity has prompted authorities to undertake measures such as constructing dykes to divert lava flows from critical infrastructure. The eruption's site, between Hagafell and Stora-Skogfell, matches the location of the previous February eruption, reflecting the ongoing seismic activity in the region.