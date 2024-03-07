Iceland Divided: New Poll Shows Split Opinion on Alcohol Sales in Supermarkets

A recent survey conducted by Maskína reveals a stark division among Icelanders regarding the sale of alcohol in supermarkets. While 58% stand against selling strong alcohol in such venues, a close 49% show support for allowing beer and wine sales alongside groceries.

Public Opinion on Alcohol Policy

The current Icelandic law restricts alcohol sales to state-owned Vínbúðin stores, with supermarkets only permitted to sell non-alcoholic versions of beer and wine. Despite this, a number of online retailers have started to circumvent these restrictions, selling alcoholic beverages without direct government intervention. This development has sparked a debate on whether Iceland should liberalize its alcohol sales policies.

Demographic Trends and Political Lines

Gender and location appear to play significant roles in public opinion towards alcohol sales in supermarkets. Men are more likely than women to support the sale of beer and wine in grocery stores, with 55% in favor compared to 43% of women. The idea of strong alcohol, such as vodka and spirits, being available in grocery stores appeals to nearly 30% of men, while only 16% of women share this view.

Residents of Reykjavík are particularly in favor of having access to beer and wine in grocery stores, with 54% support. Political affiliations also influence attitudes towards alcohol sales, with Independence Party supporters showing the highest level of support for both beer and wine (62%) and strong alcohol (37%) sales in supermarkets. In contrast, nearly 90% of Left Green voters oppose the sale of strong alcohol in grocery stores, and over 60% are against the sale of beer and wine.

Implications for Iceland's Alcohol Sales Policy

This poll sheds light on the complex attitudes towards alcohol sales in Iceland, suggesting that any changes to the current system will need to carefully consider the diverse opinions of the population. The debate over alcohol sales in supermarkets touches on broader issues of public health, consumer convenience, and government revenue, making it a multifaceted policy challenge. As Iceland navigates these waters, the opinions of its citizens will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of alcohol sales in the country.