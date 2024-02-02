HysetCo to Expand Fleet with 150 Hydrogen Vans from Stellantis in Historic Order

HysetCo, a European forerunner in the domain of hydrogen mobility, has taken a critical leap towards the expansion of its hydrogen vehicle fleet. The company has placed an unprecedented order for 150 Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen light commercial vehicles from Stellantis, a global automobile giant. This move is expected to more than double the size of HysetCo's fleet by 2024, underscoring the company's growth trajectory and commitment to zero-emission transportation.

Unprecedented Order Impacting Hydrogen Utility Segment

This order is historic in its magnitude for the hydrogen utility segment. The fleet expansion signifies the largest assembly of hydrogen light commercial vehicles for applications such as people transport, logistics, and utilities. The vehicles, scheduled for deployment from February 2024 and fully in circulation by the first half of the year, will be accompanied by a comprehensive service package.

Stellantis' Role in Supporting Carbon Neutrality Goals

Stellantis, possessing over 40% of Europe's electric light commercial vehicle market share, is the first to market a hydrogen-powered range in this category. The company is actively contributing to carbon neutrality goals set for 2038 by offering an energy transition solution to clients like HysetCo. This partnership not only boosts HysetCo's fleet but also strengthens Stellantis' position as a leader in sustainable transportation.

HysetCo's Growth and Commitment to Sustainable Mobility

HysetCo, already boasting the world's largest hydrogen vehicle fleet, is set to amplify its market dominance with this order. The company operates an extensive network of hydrogen distribution stations in France and distributed over 200 tonnes of hydrogen in 2023 alone. President Loic Voisin has emphasized the company's dedication to facilitating sustainable mobility for new clients and uses, setting a benchmark in the industry.