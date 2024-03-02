HYPORT Duqm Achieves Key Certification for Green Ammonia Exports to EU

MUSCAT: HYPORT Duqm green ammonia project, a collaboration between Belgium's DEME and Oman's OQ, has secured a crucial certification from CertifHy. This certification makes its renewable ammonia eligible for export to European Union markets, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy trade.

Advertisment

Strategic Certification for Sustainable Trade

On Thursday, CertifHy announced the successful pre-certification of the HYPORT Duqm project, ensuring compliance with the European Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II). This pre-certification signifies that the green ammonia produced at Duqm will be recognized as Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) in the EU. The collaboration between the Belgian Federal Public Service's Energy Transition Fund (ETF), Hinicio, and TÜV SÜD in the pilot highlights the global effort to transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Boosting EU's Net Zero Ambitions

Advertisment

With the CertifHy certification, HYPORT Duqm is set to contribute significantly to the EU's net-zero ambitions by supplying green ammonia. Jean-Baptiste de Cuyper, Green Hydrogen Development Manager at DEME Group, emphasized the project's role in leveraging Oman's renewable energy resources for the European market. The project, currently in the detailed engineering phase, aims to produce about 330,000 tonnes of green ammonia per annum in its first phase, with plans to double capacity in the second phase.

Implications for Global Green Energy Markets

This certification not only strengthens the Belgium-Oman partnership but also sets a precedent for global green energy trade. As HYPORT Duqm progresses, it paves the way for more sustainable energy projects and certifications, encouraging other countries to invest in green technologies. The project's success could significantly influence global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.