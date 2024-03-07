Hungary-Serbia Relations Peak with VMSZ Support: A Model for Neighboring Diplomacy

Relations between Hungary and Serbia have reached an unprecedented high, according to Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Budapest. After his meeting with Bálint Pásztor, President of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ), Szijjártó highlighted the success of Hungary's foreign policy strategy that prioritizes strengthening ties with neighboring countries for the benefit of national communities across borders.

Advertisment

Strategic Partnership and National Community Support

Szijjártó emphasized the role of the Hungarian national community in Vojvodina as a key component in Hungary's bilateral relations with Serbia. The support from the VMSZ has been crucial in promoting economic development programs in Vojvodina. This cooperation not only benefits Serbia and its Hungarian community but also strengthens the bond with Hungary. The agreement to upgrade cross-border infrastructure and extend border crossing hours exemplifies the tangible outcomes of this partnership.

Infrastructure Development and EU Aspirations

Advertisment

The development of the Hercegszántó border crossing, funded by Interreg, aims to alleviate congestion and facilitate smoother cross-border movement. Szijjártó also outlined Hungary's focus during its EU presidency on accelerating EU enlargement and addressing illegal immigration challenges. The collaboration with VMSZ has been pivotal in enhancing border security and improving living conditions in Vojvodina, showcasing a successful model of cross-border cooperation against illegal migration.

Future Prospects and Regional Stability

The minister expressed hope for increased participation of Hungarians with dual citizenship in the European Parliament elections, underlining the importance of the Hungarian community's voice in EU matters. The partnership between Hungary and Serbia, bolstered by the active involvement of the VMSZ, sets a precedent for regional diplomacy and minority support. As Europe faces complex challenges, the Hungary-Serbia model of cooperation offers insights into building resilient and mutually beneficial relationships between neighboring states.