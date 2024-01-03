Horizon Europe Funds Foster Research Equity: A Look at the STEPUPIORS Project

The Horizon Europe widening funds, a cornerstone initiative for addressing the disparities in scientific capabilities across Europe, notably benefit non-western countries that have historically faced challenges in scientific publication and innovation. These funds are meticulously designed to foster advancements that align with the European Research Area’s policy objectives, solidifying a more inclusive and progressive research environment.

Success of Horizon 2020 and The Role of EACR

Previous programs such as Horizon 2020 have proven the efficacy of these widening measures, yielding significant reforms, fostering new partnerships, and increasing the number of high-quality, peer-reviewed international publications. The European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) has been instrumental in this process, offering support to its members through various grants and educational resources, such as insightful podcast episodes on grant proposal writing.

The STEPUPIORS Project: A Multi-National Collaboration

A shining example of collaborative efforts facilitated by these funds is the Horizon Europe Twinning project, STEPUPIORS, focused on rectal cancer research. This multi-national collaboration brings together institutions from Serbia, Spain, Greece, and the Netherlands, aiming to refine clinical studies, redefine prognostic and predictive biomarkers, and implement more effective treatment strategies for rectal cancer. A key feature of this project is the knowledge exchange among partner institutions, fostering the development of omics analyses pipelines and the establishment of a dedicated grant management office.

Early Results and Future Prospects

Despite being in its infancy, the project has already brought about significant changes in educational, promotional, and treatment strategies. By its conclusion in September 2025, the project hopes to demonstrate the tangible impact of such collaborations on treatment strategies and cancer health equity across Europe. While there have been some challenges at the EU level, the project’s early results are promising, encouraging EACR members to explore widening funding options to address disparities in cancer outcomes.