en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Horizon Europe Funds Foster Research Equity: A Look at the STEPUPIORS Project

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Horizon Europe Funds Foster Research Equity: A Look at the STEPUPIORS Project

The Horizon Europe widening funds, a cornerstone initiative for addressing the disparities in scientific capabilities across Europe, notably benefit non-western countries that have historically faced challenges in scientific publication and innovation. These funds are meticulously designed to foster advancements that align with the European Research Area’s policy objectives, solidifying a more inclusive and progressive research environment.

Success of Horizon 2020 and The Role of EACR

Previous programs such as Horizon 2020 have proven the efficacy of these widening measures, yielding significant reforms, fostering new partnerships, and increasing the number of high-quality, peer-reviewed international publications. The European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) has been instrumental in this process, offering support to its members through various grants and educational resources, such as insightful podcast episodes on grant proposal writing.

The STEPUPIORS Project: A Multi-National Collaboration

A shining example of collaborative efforts facilitated by these funds is the Horizon Europe Twinning project, STEPUPIORS, focused on rectal cancer research. This multi-national collaboration brings together institutions from Serbia, Spain, Greece, and the Netherlands, aiming to refine clinical studies, redefine prognostic and predictive biomarkers, and implement more effective treatment strategies for rectal cancer. A key feature of this project is the knowledge exchange among partner institutions, fostering the development of omics analyses pipelines and the establishment of a dedicated grant management office.

Early Results and Future Prospects

Despite being in its infancy, the project has already brought about significant changes in educational, promotional, and treatment strategies. By its conclusion in September 2025, the project hopes to demonstrate the tangible impact of such collaborations on treatment strategies and cancer health equity across Europe. While there have been some challenges at the EU level, the project’s early results are promising, encouraging EACR members to explore widening funding options to address disparities in cancer outcomes.

0
Europe
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of 'Multiuse'

By Mazhar Abbas

Jersey Court Rules Silence Does Not Constitute Misrepresentation in Contracts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Carta Worldwide Records 36% Growth in Payment Volumes, Reaches $9.9 Billion for 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know

By Mazhar Abbas

NATO Procurement Division Boosts Collective Defense with Contract for ...
@Europe · 25 mins
NATO Procurement Division Boosts Collective Defense with Contract for ...
heart comment 0
European Stocks Stumble Following Wall Street Tech Sector Sell-off

By BNN Correspondents

European Stocks Stumble Following Wall Street Tech Sector Sell-off
CubicFarm Systems Corp. Makes Landmark Sale in Dublin, Expanding Global Reach

By Rafia Tasleem

CubicFarm Systems Corp. Makes Landmark Sale in Dublin, Expanding Global Reach
German Refugee Accommodation Reaches Capacity: An In-depth Look into the Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

German Refugee Accommodation Reaches Capacity: An In-depth Look into the Crisis
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects

By Salman Khan

Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
14 seconds
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
17 seconds
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
53 seconds
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
1 min
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
1 min
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
1 min
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
2 mins
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
3 mins
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app