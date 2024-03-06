Hong Kong and Finland Strengthen Ties with Year of the Dragon Lunch, Eye Business Expansion

In a significant move to bolster economic and trade relations, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) and the Finland-Hong Kong Business Association hosted a Year of the Dragon lunch reception in Helsinki, Finland, on March 5. This event marks a pivotal moment for fostering collaboration and exploring business opportunities between Hong Kong and Finland.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During the reception, Mr. Gilford Law, the Director-General of London ETO, emphasized Hong Kong's commitment to attracting businesses, capital, and talent. Highlighting the key initiatives from the 2024-25 Budget of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Law underscored the strategic advantages offered by Hong Kong under the 'one country, two systems' principle. His address to over 60 attendees from various sectors including government, business, academia, and culture, underlined the territory's readiness to welcome Finnish enterprises to its vibrant economy.

Business Opportunities and Investments

Law shared exciting developments about partnerships with strategic enterprises that are poised to significantly boost Hong Kong's economy. With 10-plus strategic enterprises expected to sign agreements soon, and 30 companies from the first batch already committed to establishing or expanding their operations in Hong Kong, an investment influx of over $40 billion is anticipated. This move not only aims to create approximately 13,000 jobs in the coming years but also positions Hong Kong as an attractive destination for Finnish businesses looking to tap into the Asian markets.

Cultural Exchange and Year of the Dragon Celebrations

The Year of the Dragon lunch reception in Helsinki serves as a cultural bridge between Hong Kong and Finland, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation. The London ETO plans to continue celebrating the Year of the Dragon across the countries under its purview, fostering a spirit of community and partnership. This event is a testament to the enduring relationship between Hong Kong and Finland, paving the way for future collaborations and economic prosperity.

The gathering in Helsinki not only celebrated the Year of the Dragon but also opened new avenues for dialogue and partnership between Hong Kong and Finland. As both regions look forward to expanding their economic and cultural ties, the initiatives announced promise to usher in a new era of prosperity and collaboration. The strategic engagements and investments highlighted during the event are set to enrich both communities, providing a robust foundation for sustained growth and mutual success.