Historic Market Tavern in Sheffield on the Brink of Demolition

Sheffield’s historic Market Tavern, a pub dating back to the 18th century, is on the brink of demolition after a significant portion of the building gave way. This unfortunate event came on the heels of efforts by the Hallamshire Historic Buildings (HHB), a local campaign group, to persuade the Sheffield City Council to halt initial demolition plans.

A Fight for Preservation

The council’s decision to demolish the pub was initially triggered by the need to remove asbestos and the detection of unstable chimneys in late 2023. However, the HHB successfully lobbied against this decision, leading to the intervention of national heritage organisation SAVE Britain’s Heritage. This intervention proposed a second opinion on the structure’s safety, to be provided by a conservation-accredited engineer. The City Council, acknowledging the significance of the offer, paused the demolition.

A Sudden Collapse

In a turn of events, the upper storey and roof structure of the pub collapsed abruptly, raising concerns about the council’s lack of protective measures despite their commitments to preserving heritage. The council has owned the building since 2006, and its condition has steadily deteriorated over this period. This has led to calls for the Market Tavern to be included in the Castlegate regeneration scheme.

The Final Verdict

Sean McClean, Director of Regeneration and Development at Sheffield City Council, stated that safety remains their top priority. Given the current unsafe condition of the building, he noted that there seemed to be no other option but to proceed with the demolition. The Market Tavern, initially known as The Rotherham House, was rebuilt in 1914 and has served various purposes over the centuries, including housing chain restaurants until its closure in 2006. The imminent demolition of this historic pub marks the end of an era, highlighting the delicate balance between preserving heritage and ensuring public safety.