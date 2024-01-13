en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Historic Market Tavern in Sheffield on the Brink of Demolition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Historic Market Tavern in Sheffield on the Brink of Demolition

Sheffield’s historic Market Tavern, a pub dating back to the 18th century, is on the brink of demolition after a significant portion of the building gave way. This unfortunate event came on the heels of efforts by the Hallamshire Historic Buildings (HHB), a local campaign group, to persuade the Sheffield City Council to halt initial demolition plans.

A Fight for Preservation

The council’s decision to demolish the pub was initially triggered by the need to remove asbestos and the detection of unstable chimneys in late 2023. However, the HHB successfully lobbied against this decision, leading to the intervention of national heritage organisation SAVE Britain’s Heritage. This intervention proposed a second opinion on the structure’s safety, to be provided by a conservation-accredited engineer. The City Council, acknowledging the significance of the offer, paused the demolition.

A Sudden Collapse

In a turn of events, the upper storey and roof structure of the pub collapsed abruptly, raising concerns about the council’s lack of protective measures despite their commitments to preserving heritage. The council has owned the building since 2006, and its condition has steadily deteriorated over this period. This has led to calls for the Market Tavern to be included in the Castlegate regeneration scheme.

The Final Verdict

Sean McClean, Director of Regeneration and Development at Sheffield City Council, stated that safety remains their top priority. Given the current unsafe condition of the building, he noted that there seemed to be no other option but to proceed with the demolition. The Market Tavern, initially known as The Rotherham House, was rebuilt in 1914 and has served various purposes over the centuries, including housing chain restaurants until its closure in 2006. The imminent demolition of this historic pub marks the end of an era, highlighting the delicate balance between preserving heritage and ensuring public safety.

0
Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
1 min ago
Unraveling the Wonders of Iceland's Ring Road
Embracing the rugged beauty of Iceland, the country’s Route 1 or the Ring Road stretches across 820 miles, a journey equivalent to driving from the UK’s northernmost tip, John O’Groats, to the southernmost point, Land’s End. This expansive route, which encircles the entire country, offers travelers an immersive experience of Iceland’s diverse landscapes, from inland
Unraveling the Wonders of Iceland's Ring Road
Edinburgh Train Services Disrupted by Multiple Breakdowns
19 mins ago
Edinburgh Train Services Disrupted by Multiple Breakdowns
A New Era for the Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend the Throne
25 mins ago
A New Era for the Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend the Throne
RFE/RL's Riga Office: A Year of Resilience Against Kremlin’s Media Crackdown
5 mins ago
RFE/RL's Riga Office: A Year of Resilience Against Kremlin’s Media Crackdown
Celtic Nears Agreement for Rapid Vienna Winger Nicolas Kuhn's Transfer
9 mins ago
Celtic Nears Agreement for Rapid Vienna Winger Nicolas Kuhn's Transfer
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
10 mins ago
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
Latest Headlines
World News
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
12 seconds
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
36 seconds
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
38 seconds
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
41 seconds
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
49 seconds
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
1 min
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
3 mins
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
3 mins
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
52 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app