Historic Drayton House Overrun by Fans and Influencers Following 'Saltburn' Film Fame

In the serene countryside of Lowick, England, lies Drayton House, a 127-room mansion that whispers tales from the 14th century. Yet, this whisper has turned into an unforeseen clamor following its feature in Emerald Fennell's film, Saltburn. The Stopford Sackville family, custodians of this grand estate since the 18th century, finds themselves in a predicament they hadn't anticipated when they agreed to share their home with the world of cinema. Charles Stopford Sackville's revelation about the unwanted attention from influencers and social media aficionados trespassing on their property paints a complex picture of heritage conservation in the digital age.

The Lure of the Silver Screen

Drayton House, with its sprawling gardens and historic walls, offered the perfect backdrop for Saltburn's narrative, exploring themes of class obsession and social climbing. Barry Keoghan's portrayal of a student enamored with the aristocracy resonated with viewers, inspiring some to physically seek out the world they saw on screen. Despite clear demarcations and a public footpath meant to allow controlled access, over 50 individuals have been caught venturing into private zones, with some attempting to recreate scenes from the movie. This breach of privacy underscores a broader issue: the impact of cinematic fame on historical sites and their stewards.

A Balance Between Promotion and Protection

The decision to allow Saltburn to be filmed at Drayton House was not taken lightly by the Sackville family. Attracted by a significant financial incentive and the promise of anonymity for their home, they hoped to support the estate's upkeep without sacrificing their privacy. However, the rapid identification of Drayton House by media outlets has led to a situation that the family, and indeed many property owners of historical estates, find increasingly challenging to navigate. The experience at Drayton House echoes a sentiment felt across numerous historic locations in England and Wales, as detailed in discussions on the demands of hosting film crews and the necessity of protecting property owners' rights and privacy.

Looking Forward: Lessons and Hopes

Charles Stopford Sackville's hopes for a return to tranquility at Drayton House are shared by many who find themselves at the intersection of heritage conservation and the relentless spotlight of modern media. The story of Drayton House serves as a cautionary tale about the unintended consequences of fame, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that respects both the allure of cinematic storytelling and the sanctity of historical sites. As the world continues to grapple with the implications of social media and its influence on public behavior, the experiences of the Sackville family underscore the ongoing dialogue about access, privacy, and preservation in a rapidly changing landscape.